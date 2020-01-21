Parasite creates history at SAG

From Game of Thrones to Fleabag, the 26th edition of Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honoured this year's winners in various categories. As per reports, South Korean class drama Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the best ensemble award at SAG. The trophy, SAG-AFTRA's equivalent of a Best Picture title, for the Bong Joon-ho directed venture, is a favourable sign for the film, which has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Leading actors like Jennifer Aniston and America Ferrari honoured their colleagues for their achievements. Joaquin Phoenix's act in Joker earned him the Best Actor nod. "I am standing on the shoulders of my favourite actor — Heath Ledger," Phoenix said on Sunday, referring to the actor who won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for his turn playing the comic book villain. Brad Pitt picked up another trophy for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and during his acceptance speech, quipped: "It was a difficult part — a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."



US actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) presents to US actor Robert De Niro the SAG Life Achievement Award during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Actor-producer-director Robert De Niro was given a Life Achievement Award for his contribution to cinema, as well as his humanitarian accomplishments, after his lead performance in The Irishman was snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG. Leonardo DiCaprio, who presented the award to him on stage, announced that De Niro and he would star in Martin Scorsese's next project, Killers of the Flower Moon. This was the first time someone involved with the movie officially confirmed what had until now been rumours.

Brad-Jen make fans go, Aww...

Actors and exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were photographed sharing a cosy reunion of sorts backstage. In the pictures shared by the Twitter account of SAG awards and Hollywood Reporter, the two were seen going in for a hug and exchanging adorable smiles.

The moment apparently followed their respective wins at the function. In one picture, Aniston was seen touching her ex-husband's chest as he was seen holding her arm. Another picture shows Pitt catching up on Aniston's winning moment and her speech on a screen placed backstage. Twitterati is going gaga over the reunion of the couple, ever since the pictures went viral on the micro-blogging site. Rumours have been rife about their rekindling friendship.

Winners...

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger (below), Judy

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Male Actor in a Drama Series Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Female Actor in a Comedy Series Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Ensemble in a Drama SeriesThe Crown

Ensemble in a Comedy Series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever