Patrick Stewart says he is writing a memoir

Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart has revealed that he is writing a memoir. Stewart, who will turn 80 on July 13, has a deal with Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, for the book. The yet-to-be-titled memoir is being described as a "revealing and heartwarming look" into Stewart's life and times, including his iconic roles on stage, television, and film in a career spanning seven decades.

The actor found global fame after he played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the "Star Trek" shows in the 1980s and later for the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series. In the memoir, Stewart will also reflect on his childhood in Yorkshire, England, marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work.

"The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, 'Star Trek: Picard', and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime... what?

"Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks' time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And... I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could," Stewart said in a statement posted on the publishing house's website. The book's title and its release date will be announced at a later date.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever