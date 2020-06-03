Paul Dano says he was 'surprised' by Matt Reeves' script for 'The Batman'

Actor Paul Dano has described filmmaker Matt Reeves' script for "The Batman" as "potentially really powerful" and said he was "surprised" by it. The 35-year-old actor, best known for films such as "There Will Be Blood", "Ruby Sparks" and "Prisoners", is essaying the role of iconic comic villain The Riddler in the movie, fronted by Robert Pattinson.

In an interview with The Playlist, Dano said he is eager to resume shooting for the film after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn't get to fly back (to set, because of coronavirus), which is a really strange thing," the actor said. "But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we'll get to get back to it sometime soon? I'm not sure," he added.

Besides Pattinson as Batman and Dano as The Riddler, the much-anticipated movie will feature a host of classic DC Comics characters, which includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Dano teased that there is a "fun" element in his character and in others as well that he is "excited" to show to the audiences.

"There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. "So, I hope we all figure this (coronavirus situation) out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool," the actor said. "The Batman" is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

