Penguin song Kolamey composed by Santhosh Narayanan, released in three languages by Anirudh Ravichander today

Sony Music and Stone Bench films today released a highly-anticipated soulful song for its upcoming psychological-thriller– Penguin, today. Penguin is scheduled for its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on the 19th of June, across 200+ countries and territories.

Releasing in three languages, the song is titled – Kolamey in Tamil, Praname in Telugu and Omaley in Malayalam. It is composed by South film industry’s most-revered music director, Santhosh Narayanan, and penned by Vivek in Tamil and Malayalam and by Vennelakanti in Telugu. Lending her voice for all the three languages, the song is sung by Susha.

Composed during the nationwide lockdown, Penguin’s music album is one of the first albums completely created during this ongoing period. Commenting on the music release, Penguin’s Music Director & Composer, Santhosh Narayanan said, "I am very thankful to my team for working from several remote locations and to both the producer and director for the complete trust in me. There was very little that was changed from my perspective and it always helps when there is so much freedom."

Adding on he shared, "Kolamey is very special to me as it was created in total isolation and I could reinvent myself and travel back to my older "sound". We had decided to keep it as purposeful as possible in the movie. Susha has sung it with great soul. I am once again very grateful to my very efficient creative and technical team. "

Penguin is the story of a mother who would go to any extent to protect her child. Penguin stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead and is presented by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios.

