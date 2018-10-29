Photos: Priyanka Chopra's all blushing at her bridal shower in New York

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of the actress against the backdrop of a 'bride' balloon banner.

Priyanka Chopra (Pic/Nickyanka fan club)

Though the couple may have not confirmed their wedding date, Priyanka Chopra's latest picture on Instagram is surely proof enough that the lovely lady and Nick Jonas will be exchanging wedding vows soon.

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of the actress against the backdrop of a 'bride' balloon banner. PC was looking absolutely stunning in a white Marchesa feathered dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and of course, one cannot miss those stunning diamonds string necklace, that she accessorised. It was apparently, a bridal shower hosted by Priyanka Chopra's team!

Prick's fan club too shared some amazing pictures of the beautiful bride-to-be on Insta. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their love and mush. Be it on foreign shores or in India, they have everyone in awe of their love and adulation towards each other. The couple, who last month visited Jodhpur sparked rumours of them scouting for a location for their wedding. While there were several theories to their visit, it is now been confirmed that Priyanka and Nick have zeroed down on Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur.

Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick are all set to walk down the aisle on November 20, 2018. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, Priyanka Chopra was quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur."

Talking about 2018 being the year of love, Priyanka and Nick too made their engagement official in August through a private Roka ceremony in Mumbai. The couple first met at Met Gala in 2017, and have been going strong as ever. The couple has since been on a travelling trip. From New York, Mexico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma to Texas, their outing's pictures are heavily dominating the internet.

About Priyanka and Nick's love story:

Nick and Priyanka were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.

In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two "had a great time", he also insisted they went only as friends.

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places," Nick told the story during an episode of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

It was only in the subsequent few weeks that the couple spent a lot of quality time together and started to spark romance rumours. While people around them started questioning what was cooking, Nick maintained then that their relationship was just platonic.

"People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," he said, adding, "So, the story sort of wrote itself."

Nick said it wasn't until about five months ago that the two decided to give a romantic relationship a try.

"It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in," he said. "And we're very happy."

