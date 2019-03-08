Photos, videos of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's 'mala and mehendi ceremony

famous-personalities

One video doing the rounds shows Shloka Mehta's family dancing away on a fancy stage to "Iski uski" from "2 States"

A still from the video from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's mala and mehendi ceremony. Pic/Instagram

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's 'mala and mehendi' function in Mumbai was a fun event that had dance, music. Since the families have urged guests to let the private events remain as private as possible, the social networking world gave just a glimpse into Thursday's celebrations at the Dome, NSCI, Worli.

One video doing the rounds with the wedding's hashtag #AkuStoleTheShlo shows the bride's family dancing away on a fancy stage to "Iski uski" from "2 States". The stage was quite elaborately decorated according to the images that surfaced on social media.

Pre-wedding celebrations have been on in full swing at the Ambani and Mehta houses. Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, while Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. There is huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which the industrialist's daughter Isha got married last year.

A dandiya night in Mumbai was followed by a three-day star-studded celebration for Akash and Shloka in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last month. Functions have been on in Mumbai since the beginning of March.

They reportedly had a Harry Potter-themed party where Guru Randhawa took the stage, as well as a musical night concert with Shreya Ghoshal behind the mic. An 'Anna Sewa' was also organised on Wednesday night at the Jio World Centre, which is the venue for all three forthcoming functions.

After the wedding on March 9 is a celebration on March 10, followed by a reception on March 11. The main galas are likely to attend to be attended by a slew of guests from the Bollywood, political and sports world.

Check out the photos and videos here...

Ahead of the wedding of his son, industrialist Mukesh Ambani has sent boxes containing sweets to the around 50,000 police personnel in the metropolis. Every police station in Mumbai is receiving the boxes from the family of the Reliance Industries chairman, whose son Akash Ambani is getting married here on March 9, an official said.

The boxes are accompanied by a small card carrying the names of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and their children and messages seeking blessings and good wishes, said a police constable, who recently received one such box. "I got the box of sweets from police station and came to know it has been sent by Ambani's family on the occasion of his son's wedding," he said.

Also Read: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Here's all that you need to know

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Disclaimer: The article has been sourced from third-party source and mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only