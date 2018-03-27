Pimple is the next big thing in fashion, proves Justin Bieber

Gone are those days when people used to hide behind their hats due to pimple or zist. Thanks to Justin Bieber, acnes are in trend now!



Justin Bieber

"Pimples are in,' he declared. Reportedly, it was to support the growing #acnepositivity movement on social media that encourages people to be proud of your skin as is'zits and all. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner faced trolls after she walked the Golden Globes red carpet with visible acne.

However, she responded to it saying, 'never let that sh** stop you.' On a related note, Malaysian designer Moto Guo used models with acne on the ramp to show off his collection in the past.

