IPL 2019: R Ashwin tries to 'mankad' Shikhar Dhawan, left-hander dances in response

Published: Apr 22, 2019, 12:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

During Dhawan's match-winning partnership with Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin tried to again change the course of the match by mankading Shikhar Dhawan.

Ashwin trying to Mankad Dhawan (Pic/ Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin tried to repeat what he had done to Jos Buttler, on Shikhar Dhawan, but the Indian opening left-handed batsman was alert about Ashwin's intentions and responded by dancing on the next ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier headlined IPL 2019 by mankading Jos Buttler in a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals when the English batsman was walloping Royals to a comfortable win.

The mankading act on Jos Buttler led to a collapse of the Rajasthan Royals batting order and eventually Kings XI Punjab pulled off an improbable win in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin was panned by critics worldwide for his 'unethical' act and regarded Ashwin to have unsportsmanlike instincts.

But Ashwin seems to have not learned from his act and tried to repeat the deed on countryman Shikhar Dhawan. Here is how Twitter reacted to Ashwin and Dhawan's face-off:

