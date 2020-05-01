Planet-friendly, period

Although menstruation affects most women's lives for two to eight days every month, there is very little discussion on the problems that come with it. Even if there are healthier, more economical and eco-friendly alternatives to sanitary pads, the lack of awareness among the majority of our population, coupled with the stigma, gives rise to reluctance in trying them out.

Skrap, a social enterprise based in Mumbai that helps institutions and individuals adopt zero-waste practices and sustainability solutions, will be holding a Zoom session this Sunday, to touch upon the natural phenomenon of menstruation and talk about zero-waste periods. Their aim, as an organisation, is to minimise the amount of waste that ends up in our local landfills and finally, our oceans. The conversation will include discussions on why it is important to make a switch to cloth pads, menstrual cups or period panties and how one can get started.



Shipra Agarwal

The session will be facilitated by Shipra Agarwal, a passionate sustainable menstruation educator who is the project manager at Skrap. She switched to cloth pads and menstrual cups five years ago and has facilitated sessions with over 1,000 children and adults across schools, colleges, offices and public spaces since then.

"Sanitary waste is a huge component of the solid waste produced in the country and the problem is that nothing can be done about it. Because we don't have world-class incinerators; it is burned in an unscientific manner and ends up in dumping grounds on the outskirts of cities," Agarwal shares, adding, "We are not trying to glorify any menstrual product. The objective is to dissect the pros and cons of each of the alternatives, so that menstruators can make an informed choice."

On May 3, 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

