Playboy model Laura: I'm sure Jesse Lingard will like my topless photos

England football star Jesse Lingard's model friend Laura Bragato is hoping the Manchester United player likes her latest pictures from a shoot for Playboy magazine.

Italian Laura, who shot topless for the magazine's Croatian edition before the global lockdown, told British newspaper Daily Star: "I haven't shown him [Jesse] the pictures yet but for sure he will appreciate them like all my friends."



Jesse Lingard

Laura met Jesse during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the pair have since kept in touch via text messaging. "I spoke to Jesse recently, and he is staying home like the rest of us. He is safe," Laura added.

