Pochettino Mauricio: No excuses

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 12:27 IST | AFP

Tottenham boss Pochettino rues team's lack of desire and aggression in controversial 0-1 shock loss to Newcastle; says poor show can't be justified

Tottenham's Harry Kane (right) rues a missed opportunity against Newcastle United on Sunday. Pic/AFP

London: Tottenham had only themselves to blame for a shock 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino, who refused to hide behind being denied a late penalty on Sunday. Joelinton's first goal for the Magpies gave Steve Bruce's men a first-half lead to defend and they did so manfully to pick up their first points of the season.

"It's easy [to analyse], we didn't play well. I'm very disappointed about our performance and our result," said Pochettino. "Again we concede a very cheap goal in the first-half and then it was difficult. We weren't capable to break down their organisation. We created some chances but not enough. We cannot justify our performance. We needed more desire, more aggression with the ball."

Tottenham were left aggrieved as Harry Kane was felled inside the area, but VAR did not overturn Mike Dean's initial decision to deny a penalty.

