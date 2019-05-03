Podcast away

things-to-do

Learn to record, edit and launch your very own podcast at a workshop by Chhavi Sachdev

Thinking of creating your own podcast? Attend this workshop tailor-made for just that. The four-hour long session will cover basics like various podcasting formats and hosting ideas, planning a podcast, getting the right equipment on a budget, along with recording and editing techniques and radio manners.

Participants will understand the whole process of podcasting, broken down into small steps that they can easily follow, and will leave the workshop equipped to create their own podcast from start to finish. They will also need to carry their own laptops, wired headphones and a recorder.



Chhavi Sachdev

Multimedia journalist Chhavi Sachdev, who has been creating podcasts since 2008, will conduct the session. With a clientelle that includes the Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai, Sachdev also conducts regular workshops in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for journalists, corporates, NGOs and individuals.

"Podcasting is finally picking up in India," says Sachdev, who adds that she has been waiting for 10 years for people to understand what she does and what she's trying to get people to listen to. "There's no time like the present," she adds, encouraging everybody who's ever thought about podcasting to begin working on it.

On May 4, 10 am to 2 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Log on to doolally.in

Cost Rs 3,500

