Police arrested two accused who beheaded toddler, severed head still missing

Police found the torso of the three-year-old girl in a plastic bag in a bush under Telco police station area.

This image has been used for representational purpose only/ File pic

Jamshedpur: Police on Thursday said that they are still searching the culprit who severed the head of a three-year-old girl after sexual assault. Reportedly, there are two culprits who committed the crime in Tatanagar last week.

According to PTI report, police found the torso of the three-year-old girl in a plastic bag in a bush under Telco police station area on Tuesday night, around 4 km from the Tatanagar railway station. Sniffer dogs had also been used to search the area to locate the head.

The report further stated that the girl was allegedly abducted from the railway station on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother and her male companion. Police have arrested three-person, including the male companion, in connection with the grotesque rape-murder case.

The alleged crime occurred on the day when the victim's mother had eloped with the man along with her child from Purulia district of West Bengal. They were staying on the station platform that night.

Following the incident, the victim's mother registered a complaint with the police and alleged that she suspected the man could be behind the killing of her daughter. Police are now investigating the matter and the man's role is being probed.

Police have now arrested the two accused after the CCTV camera footage of the platform was scanned, said Superintendent of Police (Railways) Ehtesham Waquarib.

During the investigation, the accused, who are in their 30s, have confessed to the crime. They said that they had allegedly beheaded the little girl after raping and strangulating her to death. The two accused were sent to 14-days judicial custody on Wednesday.



Police have recovered the torso after the accused provided the lead. However, the head of the victim is still missing.

With inputs from PTI

