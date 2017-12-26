Police bust inter-state drug racket in Mangalore

A major inter-state drug racket has been busted and two persons arrested in connection the case, police said on Tuesday

A major inter-state drug racket has been busted and two persons arrested in connection the case, police said on Tuesday. The Mangaluru South anti-rowdy squad seized contraband drugs like LSD, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and MDM in tablet forms which were being sold by the inter-state gang of drug peddlers, they said.





Karl D'Cunha alias Austin, a resident of Hampankatta in the city and Anup D'Almeida from Kulshekar, have been arrested, police said. Police said they seized 93 MDM pills, a car, three mobile phones and Rs 30,850 from them, the total value of which is estimated at Rs 2.36 lakh.



Earlier this month, the Mangaluru South sub-divisional anti-rowdy squad had arrested four persons in connection with drug peddling cases.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go