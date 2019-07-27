Police constable stabbed to death by seven-eight assailants in Tonk

crime

According to police, reasons for the murder are not clear yet

Representational Image

Jaipur: Seven-eight assailants had allegedly killed a police constable in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Friday night. Police said that the constable was stabbed to death by the assailants. According to police, reasons for the murder are not clear yet.

"7-8 accused caught the constable Mukesh Chaudhary in Mahandwas area last night and stabbed him. Chaudhary was posted in police lines," the police said.

An FIR against Sitaram Yadav, Rajraj Yadav, Babulal Jat, Pokar Mali and three-four unidentified assailants were lodged.

"The body was handed over to family members and the matter is under investigation. Efforts to arrest the accused are being made," Tonk Circle Officer Ramkhyal Meena said.

In another similar incident, on Monday, police arrested eight people for allegedly killing of four persons who practised witchcraft in Gumla.

"Around 16 suspects have been identified and 8 of them were arrested. We are organizing workshops to create awareness among people against witchcraft," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Gumla, Anjani Kumar Jha.

According to reports, unidentified persons allegedly brutally killed four elderly members of three different families in Siskari area in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was allegedly involved in witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Suna Uraav (65), Fagin Devi (62), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60).

According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them.

Jha said that police is already running campaigns on block and panchayat levels to spread awareness about the issues related to superstition and witchcraft.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates