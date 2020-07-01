Police officer masturbates before woman complainant, suspended

A station house officer (SHO) of Bhatni police station in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria was suspended for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman. The woman, who had gone to file a complaint in the police station, filmed the incident which has now gone viral on the social media. The video then sparked controversy in the area with the local people seeking action against the officer.



The woman has alleged that the officer Bhishm Pal Singh, was touching his private parts in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint.



The complainant woman said, "I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our case in the land dispute. But then one of my relatives had said that she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him."



SP Deoria Shripati Mishra said, "An FIR has been registered against him and he has been suspended. Action is being taken."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever