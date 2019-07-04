Police seized 850 kgs brown sugar in Jammu and Kashmir

crime

The alleged substance was seized from a residential premise at Taad in Karnah Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Approximately 850 kilograms of brown sugar and other contraband substance has been seized by Kupwara Police on Thursday. The alleged substance was seized from a residential premise at Taad in Karnah Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated in the matter, Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," Kupwara police said in a press release.

Kupwara police, acting on a piece of information, raided the Maqsood Ahmad Mir's residence in Saidpora and recovered brown sugar. The executive magistrate had also accompanied during the raid.

Police requested all the community members to come forward if they receive any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. The accused would be punished and dealt as per law.

