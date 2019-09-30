Police sub-inspector hangs self in Thane

Thane: A sub-inspector attached to Andheri GRP police station committed suicide this morning. The deceased identified as Dhanaji Sakharam Raut (43) was out on a morning walk near in a garden his residence at Vartak Nagar in Thane when he hanged himself there.

He had joined the force nine months ago. Recently he finished serving his probation period and had received the order of his new posting at the GRP headquarters in Wadi Bandar.

A senior officer said," There was no pressure on his (work) as we don't give much responsibility to probationary officers."

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates