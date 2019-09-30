MENU

Police sub-inspector hangs self in Thane

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 13:05 IST | Faizan Khan

The officer was out on a morning walk at a garden near his Thane residence

This picture has been representational purposes

Thane: A sub-inspector attached to Andheri GRP police station committed suicide this morning. The deceased identified as Dhanaji Sakharam Raut (43) was out on a morning walk near in a garden his residence at Vartak Nagar in Thane when he hanged himself there.

He had joined the force nine months ago. Recently he finished serving his probation period and had received the order of his new posting at the GRP headquarters in Wadi Bandar.

A senior officer said," There was no pressure on his (work) as we don't give much responsibility to probationary officers."

More details are awaited.

