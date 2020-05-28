PonMagal Vandhal director: Many countries refused theatrical release for 7 months

Last month, actor-producer Suriya created a stir when he indicated that wife Jyotika's film, PonMagal Vandhal, may have a direct-to-web release. In retaliation, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners' Association threatened to ban the superstar's upcoming movies. As the courtroom drama is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, director JJ Fredrick explains that a digital release is the need of the hour.



JJ Fredrick

"We had originally planned to release it across the world. But when copies of the film were sent abroad, [the distributors in] almost eight countries said that they won't be able to release it for the next seven months [due to the pandemic]. Here too, we don't see things returning to normal before October. By then, there will be an array of films lined up for release. In such a case, this is the best platform offering a worldwide release." Hasn't the move left the South exhibitors disturbed? "Now, they have realised that it's a temporary arrangement. Nothing can replace the theatres," he says, adding that the trailer has been appreciated by the legal fraternity. "Lawyers from the Chennai High Court called to praise it."

