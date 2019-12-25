Prabhas instead of Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In September, there was news about Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. It was said that the Telugu filmmaker was in talks with Kapoor for his dark crime thriller, tentatively titled Devil. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas has been roped in instead of Kapoor.

Though there is no official word, industry sources say that Ranbir Kapoor has opted out of the project and is tied up with Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan's next. Since Ranbir prefers to work on one project at a time, this could possibly the reason for him to drop out of the film.

It is said that Prabhas has read the script and has given his nod. The makers are slated to make the official announcement in the New Year.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, his next film Shamshera is with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in a double role. Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films. His other film Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji is a fantasy trilogy starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, and a film with Luv Ranjan that stars Ajay and Deepika.

Prabhas was one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry before 2015. In 2015, he acted in the SS Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali: The Beginning, and became a national phenomenon. And with Baahubali: The Conclusion In 2017, he became a global hysteria. His last multilingual film Saaho made a great business overall at the Box Office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates