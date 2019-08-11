Prabhas on competing with three Khans in Bollywood: May I leave now?

regional-cinema

At the Saaho trailer launch event, Prabhas was asked about competing with the three Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, and Salman) in Bollywood. The actor's reaction won hearts when he said, "May I leave now?"

Prabhas in an interaction with the media at his film, Saaho's trailer launch. All Photos: Yogen Shah

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, the makers of Saaho organised a larger-than-life event in Mumbai to release the trailer of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film. The extravaganza was held at a multiplex in Andheri and the number of lenses awaiting to capture Prabhas was crazy. After the release of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the fan frenzy around Prabhas has increased manifold. Prabhas plays the character of a police officer and how he deals with situations whereas Shraddha Kapoor will be seen beating goons black and blue as a crime branch officer in Saaho.

Saaho is a multilingual film releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Knowing that Hindi is a foreign language for Prabhas, his fans were curious to know whether he has dubbed for his debut Hindi film or was it the other way round? After watching the trailer on the 70 mm, media posed a question whether he lent his own voice for the Hindi version. To which, the actor affirmed that he has dubbed for this film. This is what he said, "I dubbed the film in Hindi...it was difficult." He further added that he can read and write Hindi but they don't speak the language at home.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of Saaho.

Well, this isn't only Prabhas' debut in Bollywood but also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the southern film industry. A visually elated Shraddha said that Hyderabad has been her second home now since a major chunk of the film was shot there. "UV films have treated me like family and Hyderabad became like my second home. It was exciting for me to go to Hyderabad every time we were shooting as everybody is so kind." Exclaiming her excitement of working with Prabhas, Shraddha also said, "I don't know where to start. He's a huge superstar and has the most amazing heart."

Watch the trailer of Saaho here:

The Baahubali actor said that he is excited for Saaho to release in Hindi, and admitted that he loves Bollywood and therefore he made Saaho. When he was prodded whether he was here (Hindi film industry) to make some more Hindi films, the heartthrob assured that it's in the hands of the audience here to retain him in the Hindi films. "It depends on the audience if you'll want me here. I love Hindi film industry that's why I made Saaho in Hindi," said Prabhas.

Prabhas was all smiles at the trailer launch of his debut Hindi film.

A superstar in the South film industry with a mammoth fan-following across India, and now stepping into the Hindi film industry, there were questions of him competing with the Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Prabhas was asked about competing with the three Khans, and his reply won hearts when he said, "Thank you, ma'am. May I leave?"

This magnum opus made on a big-budget is all set to release on August 30, and the makers are calling this day as 'World Saaho Day'. Talking about the film's trailer, it's high-octane action sequences and Prabhas-Shraddha's action scenes will pump you up.

