Prabhas thank fans for the 'enormous outpouring of love that still flows' on Instagram

Tuesday marked three years of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Lead star Prabhas took to Instagram to thank fans for the 'enormous outpouring of love that still flows'. The South sensation wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also the biggest film of my life. I'm grateful to fans, team and director SS Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) onApr 27, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

For the uninitiated, Prabhas started his career in 2002 and has never halted ever since! The actor has with every passing year given one of the most promising performances and characters we can all relate to.

Fans demanded another edition of the epic. Baahibali did tremendously well even at the box office and Prabhas was phenomenal. The speech delivery, physique, body language was so perfect that no one except Prabhas could have aced the role. Baahubali chose Prabhas and it's indeed amazing. Baahubali was one of the biggest films of all time and more so, for its grandeur and Prabhas' stardom.

