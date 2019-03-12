Prabhu Deva, Sivamani and Mahadevan bag the Padma Shri award

regional-cinema

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Bhushan on Mohanlal. Prabhu Deva, Sivamani and Mahadevan were awarded the Padma Shri

Prabhudheva, Mohanlal, Anandan Sivamani and Shankar Mahadevan

Choreographer Prabhudheva, South star Mohanlal, percussionist Anandan Sivamani and music composer Shankar Mahadevan at the Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in New Delhi yesterday. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Bhushan on Mohanlal. Prabhu Deva, Sivamani and Mahadevan were awarded the Padma Shri. The actor also shared the picture on social media.

Thanks for all the love u all gave , ur love gave me

This award , I dedicate this award to the love u all gave pic.twitter.com/Jhl3pk6ghN — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 11, 2019

Director Prabhudeva says it is a myth that only those who play challenging roles are appreciated by the audience. The key is to entertain the viewers and win their hearts. "If you are playing a hero you have to connect with the audience. It is not that only if you do challenging roles then people will like you. You don't have to be a NASA scientist to show your acting (skills)," Prabhudeva told PTI in an interview.

"Not all those who play tough roles are given the best actor awards, those who manage to entertain the audience also get recognition." After the success of his Tamil film Devi, Prabhudeva says he was given similar offers but he prefers directing over acting. "I like both (acting and directing) as today there are a lot of exciting opportunities for me as an actor. But I love directing more than acting," he says.

Prabhudeva says whether he is working as an actor or as a director, he tries to give his hundred per cent to his craft. "Once you become popular, it doesn't mean you let go of things. Rather you have to work harder and make sure that you maintain the name that you have made for yourself in the industry. I am in that position that I can do things I like and want to experiment.

Today I am an improved actor," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates