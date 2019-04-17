Prateik Babbar set to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's Darbar

regional-cinema

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar will be essaying the role of a villain in south superstar Rajinikanth's next, Darbar. The project, to be directed by AR Murugadoss, will feature Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. It will be the first time Prateik will be working with the superstar and the filmmaker. "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," the actor said in a statement.

"I can't wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and AR Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic," he added. The project, which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167, also features Nayanthara as the female lead. The actress has previously worked with Rajinikanth in Kuselan, Chandramukhi and Sivaji.

Murugadoss had last week shared the first look of Darbar, which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The poster was decked up with police instruments and equipment. The film is backed by Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth's science-fiction and the action flick 2.0.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie whereas Santosh Sivan will serve as the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad will be editing the film. The film recently went on floors and is expected to release on Pongal, 2020.

Prateik will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Mahesh Manjrekar's Power and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The actor also has a web series in his kitty and it is expected to release later this year.

