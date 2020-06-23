Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati's pre-wedding celebration starts with lagna patrikalu ritual

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. Over the weekend, the lagna patrikalu ritual, where the groom's family visits the bride's home and presents the first wedding card, was held. The bride-to-be wore a mint green lehenga designed by Jayanti Reddy. Bajaj and Daggubati will tie the knot on August 8. There is talk that the wedding will be held in a luxury palace hotel in Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj surprised everyone when they announced their engagement on social media on May 12. The actor's fans and even his friends and contemporaries from the industry showed their wishes and luck on the couple. On May 21, the couple made it official with a Roka ceremony.

In a media interaction, Rana Daggubati shared, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner. They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."

