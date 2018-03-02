Pregnant 13-year-old girl repeatedly raped by 76-year-old man

A 76-year-old man has been arrested for exploiting a 13-year-old girl in Telangana's Hyderabad city. The accused has been identified as Abdul Wahab, who has been taken into custody



Representational picture

'Following a complaint from the parents of the girl, we have arrested Wahab. He stays in the same locality and has sexually exploited their daughter many a times since June to September last year by luring her with chocolates and snacks,' Circle Inspector, Habeeb Nagar Police Station, Madhukar Swamy told ANI.

'Currently, the girl is pregnant,' Swamy added. A case has been registered in this regard. The accused is also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

