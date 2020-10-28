Prince Azim of Brunei, Hollywood film producer passes away at 38

Prince Azim of Brunei who had a brief career as a Hollywood film producer passed away at the age of 38.

According to Fox News, he was the son of Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the throne. He passed away on Saturday in the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.

The government made the announcement on national radio. It said that the country has now entered a seven-day period of mourning and that the population should dress accordingly, added Fox News.

The local media has reported he had been ill for some time. Azim had a London-based production company, Daryl Prince Productions. His Hollywood credits under the name Azim Bolkiah, included 2014 Hilary Swank-starring 'You're Not You' and 2018 Rupert Everett-starring 'The Happy Prince'.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever