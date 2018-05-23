Prithvi Shaw: Ricky Ponting's positive words took my T20 pressure off

Prithvi Shaw says Delhi head coach toughened him for challenges in their disappointing season



Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw takes a selfie with budding cricketers during an event in the city yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Delhi may not have progressed to the knockout stage of the T20 this year, but for Mumbai teenage batsman Prithvi Shaw, gaining valuable tips from head coach Ricky Ponting did a world of good to make him a mature cricketer.

"When I made my T20 debut, I was nervous because there were thousands of people around me: the cameras focussed on me. This wasn't the first time I was playing a match that was telecast live, but I could feel the pressure. In life, you will face difficult situations and you will have to get out of them yourself. When 40,000-plus people are shouting, the coach can't tell you what to do. You have to do it on your own.



Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting with Prithvi Shaw recently. Pic/Twitter

"That maturity, which I didn't have earlier, I have it now. Ponting sir prepared us for a pacy T20 tournament and it is due to his positive words that I have learnt how to handle pressure," said Shaw on the sidelines of an event held by Oppo Mobile India yesterday at the Payyade Cricket Club in Kandivli where he interacted with budding cricketers.

The young opener, 18, was involved in a bizarre run out against Mumbai Indians on Sunday where he made the big mistake of turning his back on the ball while returning to his crease at the non-striker's end, not realising that the throw from the point fielder was coming towards his end. "I thought that the ball was going further than the stumps. Ponting told me that those kind of mistakes happen and I shouldn't think too much about them," he said.

Quizzed about how playing in T20 is different from domestic cricket or an U-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw, who scored 245 runs in nine matches in the T20, added: "It's totally different. When you play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, you will face the same bowler next year. But in the T20, you face bowlers of a different calibre such as Mitchell Johnson.

"You also get to see batsmen like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. So, it was the best opportunity I could've got. To play in the T20 immediately after the U-19 World Cup wasn't easy."

Shaw admitted that the experience of playing in his maiden T20 season has taught him not to be afraid of facing big names. "I've faced many difficult bowlers in the T20. From now on, I won't be afraid to face them. All the earlier pressure I had of facing them are all gone. The advice given to me by Ponting and Gauti bhai [Gautam Gambhir] will always remain with me," added Shaw, who had a strike rate of 153.12 in the T20 this year.

Next on the calendar for Shaw will be the India 'A' tour to England which kicks off with the tri-series followed by three four-day fixtures (two against West Indies 'A' from July 4 to 7 and July 10 to 13, and one against England Lions from July 16 to 19). "I'll take a couple of days rest before the India 'A' series . It's been a hectic T20. The England series is a big one for us and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

On his preparation for England tour

This will be the sixth or seventh time I'm going to England. I have the experience of how the wickets behave, how the conditions will be there. So, I'm ready for it to be honest. Obviously when we go there, the conditions are going to be different. It's not going to be easy. Even if I've played there for three-four years, it wouldn't have been easy. So obviously it's going to be difficult now as well. But a little bit of adjustment is needed. The T20 is a different ball game. Going there and playing in England against England is a different thing. Of course, I need to plan for it.

As an Indian batsman, what do you need to look out for in England?

I think it's an individual thing. How I bat is completely different from how Rishabh Pant or Shreyas Iyer bat. So, it will be about individual movement and adjustment at the crease. I'm matured now to understand these things and of course Rahul sir will be there to help us with his 20 years of international experience.

Mark Waugh said that your batting style reminded him of Sachin Tendulkar. Your comment.

Obviously, it feels good. I can't compare myself to Tendulkar, because he has already played and done with his 25 years of international career and scored 100 hundreds. So, it's not easy. I've not even stepped in international cricket. So, it's obviously a big thing for me. I hope to make his words come true and I keep scoring runs.

You must've enjoyed watching Rishabh Pant bat...

Yes. I wasn't there in the playing XI for the first five games, but I was just sitting and enjoying his batting. He's done a superb job for the Delhi side. It's sad that we didn't qualify for the playoffs. But we enjoyed each other's success, and that's the main thing.

