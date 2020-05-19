Prithviraj Sukumaran stuck in Jordan, wife Supriya can't wait to see him!

The lockdown has created a lot of problems and hurdles for multiple people across the world. There have been so many instances of people being away from their families and friends and the recent example is that of Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is in Jordan shooting for his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham. However, a lot of members of the crew are stuck with him amid this crisis.

And taking to her Instagram account, his wife Supriya Menon has posted a throwback picture and written a lovely note that only suggests how she cannot wait to see him again. She wrote- "Throwback to 2012 when Prithvi was shooting for Molly Aunty Rocks in Palakkad. Been 77 days since I've sat like this with him and laughed! Our longest separation till date." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

There was another post which also had their daughter in it and this time the post was a lot more emotional. She wrote- "Everyday my daughter asks me is the lockdown over? Will daada come today?Right now both Ally and I are waiting to be reunited with Daada!" (sic) Have a look:

Not only Menon, but the whole globe is also waiting for the lockdown to end so life can come back to normal and people can come back to their families!

