Priyadarshan wraps up his period drama starring Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty in 101 days

Priyadarshan claims that his upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the fastest for a period drama

Writer-director Priyadarshan has wrapped up the shoot of the multilingual Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea) in 101 days.



He claims this is the fastest for a period drama. The Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty-starrer is likely to release in January 2020. The film is set in the 16th century India, it is based on the battles of Kunjali Marakkars—the naval chieftains of the Zamorin of Calicut. Kunjali Marakkars organised the first naval defence of the Indian coast and safeguarded Calicut from Portuguese invasion for almost a century.

Suniel Shetty was last seen onscreen in A Gentleman along with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. Suniel's son Ahan Shetty will soon be making her Bollywood debut with a Hindi remake of Telugu cult movie RX100 opposite Tara Sutaria, who will be making her debut with Student Of The Year 2.

