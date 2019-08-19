Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' night with Bond

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they attended Joe Jonas' Bond-themed 30th birthday celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walk hand-in-hand for Joe Jonas' 30th birthday celebration in New York/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell's Instagram account

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer husband Nick Jonas made merry at a James Bond-themed bash at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The restaurant, known for its original Italian specialities, was the venue of Nick's brother Joe's 30th birthday bash.

PeeCee rocked a classic black feathery flirty dress by Ralph and Russo, while Nick chose a super-sharp tuxedo piece. Earlier, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner had surprised him with a birthday cake on stage during the Jonas Brothers' show in Washington. Photographs from Joe's birthday celebrations, which took place on August 15, have taken over social media and suggest that the wardrobe choices were restricted to classic black and white in sync with everything 007.

In fact, birthday boy Joe Jonas also shared a video where he celebrated his special day with fans at Happiness Tour in Washington. While Sophie Turner brought him a cake on the stage, Nick acted as a sweet brother and made the crowd cheer for the singer.

Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photograph of the couple and captioned it: "The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra." "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who married Joe in June, wrote a message for her husband: "Happy Batday, Birthman." For the party, Turner opted for a cut-out black ensemble with a plunging neckline while Joe was in a white suit.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film also stars actress Zaira Wasim, who has now bid adieu to the film industry. The movie traces the love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

This Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer is slated to release worldwide on October 2019. The film marks the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after three years. The Sky Is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

