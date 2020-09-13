Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'forever guy' in latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday treated fans to an adorable selfie with husband Nick Jonas, and attached a sweet note on how 'grateful' she is to have him in her life.

The 'Baywatch' star posted a lovey-dovey picture on Instagram. In the photograph, Priyanka is seen sporting a butterfly printed top while she clicks a picture when holding hands with Jonas. The adorable picture which is all things love, shows Priyanka leaning on to Jonas while the singer sits on the driving seat.

View this post on Instagram My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onSep 12, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Along with the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor noted, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas." Over one lakh fans liked the Instagram post including celebrity followers Tamannah Bhatia.

Many chimed into the comments section showered their adorable comments over the post. "Love you guys," wrote a user, while many others simply left red heart emojis.

On the professional front, Priyanka who was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in 'Matrix 4', alongside Keanu Reeves in the sci-fi film, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever