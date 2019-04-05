Priyanka Chopra in hunt for marketing assistant for The Sky Is Pink

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra to run a contest on her social networking app to zero in on a marketing assistant for her next - The Sky Is Pink

Since its launch in India last year, Bumble has constantly been pitched as much as a dating app as it is a platform to find exciting business opportunities. So, when actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas was contemplating expanding her production team, she didn't look beyond her own social networking app. Chopra is set to launch a contest on the app to find a suitable candidate who will work in the marketing division of her banner.

A source informs, "Priyanka and her team will find their next marketing assistant in India via the networking app. The chosen candidate will work on the promotion for her upcoming release, The Sky Is Pink. She is also scouting for a production intern in the US to support upcoming projects of her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. Starting tomorrow, users of the app in India and the US can apply for the positions."

Thoroughly involved in the selection of the two employees, Chopra says that the process is designed so as to tap into fresh and deserving talent.

"This platform opens the doors to multiple opportunities and gives you a chance to make unique connections based on your specific needs. When I identified the need for these positions in my team, it was only logical to look at Bumble Bizz to begin the search for the right candidate. I'm eager to see how this plays out," says Chopra.

