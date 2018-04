Priyanka Chopra injured knee while filming Quantico

While filming the third season of Quantico, actress Priyanka Chopra ended up hurting her knee



Actress Priyanka Chopra hurt her knee while filming the third season of Quantico. Priyanka on Friday treated her fans with some facts about the American drama show and even chatted with a few users. "I actually hurt my knee filming this! I had to have a physiologist on set with me and my knee wrapped for the next three weeks. Alex is back, Quantico," Priyanka tweeted.

Thank you all for tuning in to episode 1 of season 3 of @QuanticoTV. I’m so excited to show you the rest of the season. See you next week! #AlexIsBack #Quantico @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/iW70ttPU6J — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 27, 2018

The actress, 35, said that while shooting in Italy, she and her crew consumed a lot of Tuscan wine. "While we were in Italy, I was the only actress from the main cast, so I would go out at night with the crew. We consumed a lot of Tuscan wine," she wrote.

A Twitter user asked if she learned to speak Italian, Priyanka Chopra replied: "Learning to speak for the show and enjoyed it immensely." "Quantico" was created by Joshua Safran, who also served as the showrunner. Priyanka stars as Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.

