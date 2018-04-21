Priyanka Chopra is proud of her friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she is proud to see her friends, actor Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Time Magazine's 100 Influential People of 2018 list



Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she is proud to see her friends, actor Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Time Magazine's 100 Influential People of 2018 list.



Deepika Padukone

"So happy and proud to see my friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli on the Time 100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved. #DesiPower. #Represent," Priyanka tweeted.



Virat Kohli

Deepika features in the Artists category of the list alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Gal Gadot and others, while Kohli, is in the Titans list along with Roger Federer and Oprah Winfrey, among others, for company.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates