Priyanka Chopra is proud of her friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli

Apr 21, 2018, 09:30 IST | A Correspondent

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she is proud to see her friends, actor Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Time Magazine's 100 Influential People of 2018 list

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she is proud to see her friends, actor Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Time Magazine's 100 Influential People of 2018 list.

"So happy and proud to see my friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli on the Time 100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved. #DesiPower. #Represent," Priyanka tweeted.

Deepika features in the Artists category of the list alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Gal Gadot and others, while Kohli, is in the Titans list along with Roger Federer and Oprah Winfrey, among others, for company.

