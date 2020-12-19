Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan shoot for intimate scenes for Text For You

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan are shooting for some intimate scenes in Text For You. Pictures from the set in London have surfaced on social media in which the two are seen locking lips amidst falling snowflakes.

PeeCee has been filming for James Strouse's remake of the German film, SMS für Dichn, since last month. According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion's music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.



Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comic-book flick Bloodshot and in the action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

The Text For You unit is slated to wrap up the schedule in time for Christmas. Priyanka is hoping to spend the break with husband Nick Jonas and her pet pooches at their Los Angeles home.

