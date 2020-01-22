Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured as 'Inspiring Women' in entertainment category
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Davos, for World Economic Forum, has been featured in the category of 'inspiring women' from the entertainment industry.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently basking the success of her Bollywood and Hollywood journey. The actress has been appreciated time and again for her influence on the society, and helping the world with her efforts as a brand ambassador of UNICEF. Now, the actress is currently chilling in Swiss Alps, as she attends World Economic Forum in Davos. She also shared some pictures sharing the updates with her fans.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also met Dr Ngozi and thanked the entire team of UNICEF and WHO when in Davos. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it's evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. ðÂÂÂ ðÂ¤Â #Davos2020
The actress is not only meeting the influential people in and around the world but has also been categories by the team from the entertainment industry. Thanking Creative and Create for this initiative, she also posted a picture that read, "Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year's #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link in my bio to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store! [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Isn't that great? Congratulations, Priyanka!
For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was also honoured with the Crystal Award at the WEF 2020 for creating awareness about mental health.
Speaking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' professional commitments, the actress was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Dil Dhadakne Do in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The actress kickstarted the year with a new music video 'What A Man Gotta Do,' along with hubby Nick Jonas. Apart from The White Tiger, as her digital film alongside Rajkummar Rao, she has also signed for Russo Brothers' Amazon Series, Citadel.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe