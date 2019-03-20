Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I can't cook, I'm a terrible wife

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance on ABC's chat show The View, where she spoke about tying the knot with American pop-singer Nick Jonas, her featuring in his music video Sucker and about her marriage

Priyanka Chopra/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a terrible wife as she does not know how to cook.

"I can't cook. I told him that when he proposed... I said listen 'you are from a good Southern home, you are used to your mom making amazing food (but) you are not marrying that (type of) girl. I can't cook," Priyanka said in the show.

The 36-year-old actress confessed that the only thing she knows how to make is eggs.

"I am terrible wife in that sense. But the most amazing thing is that when I told him 'Babe I cannot cook...' he said: 'it's alright babe, neither can I.'"

Priyanka married Nick last year in December in Rajasthan, India.

Talking about marriage, she said: "Marriage feels so different, it's like the family you choose."

Priyanka also discussed featuring in Jonas Brothers' latest single "Sucker". It also stars Kevin and his spouse Danielle, as well as Joe and his fiancee and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner in the over three-minute video.

"It was just a dinner table conversation where we were just talking about video girls and who should be in the video... The boys looked around the table and looked at us," she said.

