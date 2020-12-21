Priyanka Chopra Jonas presents Global Citizen Prize to Warren Buffett

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she "feels beyond" honoured to celebrate and acknowledge American business tycoon Warren Buffett's leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity.

"I feel beyond honoured to present Warren Buffett with the 2020 Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy. In 2006, he shocked the world and promised that he would give away almost all of his wealth to those in need. So far he has donated $37 billion, but he didn't stop there. He co-founded Giving Pledge, calling on the world's wealthiest to also give at least half of their net worth. He recognised that the moment to help was now, so he took action and encouraged others in his position to do the same. Today, we celebrate and acknowledge Warren's leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity. Thank you, and congratulations. #GCPrize," she shared on social media.



Warren Buffett

The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend this year, recognises people working towards ending extreme poverty. While the event was held yesterday, the 2020 edition will be available for viewers in India to watch, on December 26 on Vh1 and Voot Select. The prize money was given to this year's winner, Christelle Kwizera, who works towards providing African communities with clean water.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever