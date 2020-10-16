Search

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals who her 'fav co-worker' is

Updated: 16 October, 2020 07:40 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra has revealed who her favourite co-worker is. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture holding her pet dog Diana.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed who her favourite co-worker is. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture holding her pet dog Diana. "Fav co-worker @diariesofdiana," she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
Fav co-worker @diariesofdiana âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onOct 15, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

On the work front, Priyanka has joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm".

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. The 10-episode unscripted series premieres on October 1, reports deadline.com.

First Published: 16 October, 2020 07:33 IST

