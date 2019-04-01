Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce was just an April fool joke?

hollywood

Barely four months after their wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas is said to have hit a rocky road. Reports state that they have been fighting about everything on a daily basis

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Reports in a US publication indicate all is not well between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. Barely four months after their wedding, the couple is said to have hit a rocky road. Reports state that they have been fighting about everything on a daily basis.

According to the source, Nick's family was also "begging him to end" the marriage as they initially thought Priyanka was "this mature woman who was ready to settle down and have kids", but they now feel she's a party girl who "acts like she is 21".

The source says a split could result in a major battle over money. "There are whispers that Nick and Priyanka got married so quickly they didn't take the time to draw up a prenuptial agreement..."

The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

Looks like it is an April fool joke as PeeCee has been up and about with the family. On March 31, she also attended the Jonas brothers' (Nick, Joe and Kevin) concert in Atlanta and shared her excitement on social media. Earlier, she attended brother-in-law Franklin's graduation ceremony in Nashville. Contradictory to the stated reports, the actress is seen spending enough time with the folks!

The Isn't It Romantic star has featured in Jonas Brothers' latest music video Sucker. The two were also seen vacationing in Miami. On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink, while Nick is shooting for the next instalment of the Jumanji franchise.

