Priyanka Chopra shakes a leg with Nick Jonas to Ranveer Singh's Aankh Maarey

A still from the video shared by Nick Jonas on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her husband pop artiste Nick Jonas enjoy a huge fan following as a couple and as individuals. Much of the content they share on social media foes viral almost instantly, and the couple gets a lot of love from their fans across the world. Recently, Nick shared a video of himself shaking a leg to Ranveer Singh's song 'Aankh Maarey' with wifey PeeCee.

The video posted from Italy was captioned: "Pre-show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines".

The video has already garnered over seven lakh views and tons of comments. Priyanka and Nick seem to be enjoying the song from Simmba to the T!

Priyanka, in a separate Instagram post, shared a photo of Nick and wrote, "My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost"

Fans and well-wishers of the couple commented on the Quantico actor's post and showered them with a lot of love and Valentine's Day wishes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates