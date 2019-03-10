Priyanka Chopra shares Hum Saath-Saath Hain, F.R.I.E.N.D.S versions of Sucker

hollywood

The Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' video features Priyanka Chopra along with her husband singer Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas with fiancee Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle Jonas

The Jonas Brothers

Actress Priyanka Chopra seems to be amused with the memes and funny mashups of Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker. On Saturday, she took to Twitter to share two different versions of the song, which netizens have created.

In one spoof video, fans compared the Sucker song with the hit Hindi film Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United. The title song of Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United can be heard playing in the background, while the other video is clubbed with the title track of the popular US sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Along with the videos, she wrote: "We go together better than birds of a feather. So cool to see the connections people are making with the 'Sucker' video. In so many ways... east meets west."

The Sucker video was unveiled earlier this month. It features Priyanka Chopra along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and his spouse Danielle, and Joe Jonas and his fiancee and actress Sophie Turner also feature in the over three-minute video.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic? The actress will next be seen in the Hindi drama film The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

