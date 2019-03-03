Priyanka Chopra's funny reason behind working in Isn't It Romantic

hollywood

She described the script as clever. "It makes fun of all the romantic comedies that we all loved and at the same time we all end up watching a romantic comedy as well. That was amazing about it."

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra says it is funny to admit the reason behind saying 'yes' to Hollywood film "Isn't It Romantic". "Isn't It Romantic" tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador. It is available on Netflix.

"Actually, it is very funny to admit this but the film happened to be perfectly within the schedule of my free time," Priyanka told IANS. "It was being shot in New York. I was in between season two and season three of 'Quantico'. And had one and a half month off and we were shooting at exactly that time. So it made perfect sense," she added.

The actress says she loved the story. "And I love Rebel. She is the producer in the film. She has made the movie for herself. It is her first leading role. And I thought of all these things like supporting her through it and playing a really funny character with an amazing cast."

