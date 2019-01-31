Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film to get digital release in India

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic will release in India on streaming platform Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic will release in India on streaming platform Netflix instead of having a traditional theatrical release. According to a statement issued on Thursday, the romantic-comedy, also featuring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.

"Isn't It Romantic" tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

"I had so much fun doing it," Priyanka said while promoting her film on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. "It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that's awesome. I would do anything to support that," she added.

Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada -- where it will open in theatres.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever