Property dealer arrested for duping owner of Rs 65 lakh: Cops

A property broker was arrested after he passed off bundles of Bhagwati Jagran receipts as wads of notes worth Rs 65 lakh to a seller, police said Sunday.

City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said property dealer Naresh Kaushik was a broker in a deal for the sale of two shops at Rs 1.23 crore, a part of which was to be given in cash.

Kaushik showed the property owner, Rajendra Nath Grover Rs 65 lakh in cash at his house, but after registration of the sale deeds for shops at the Ghaziabad sub-registry office, handed over to him bundles of 'Bhagwati Jagran' receipts of Rs 2,000 currency notes size, wrapped in a red cloth.

Grover lodged a complaint with the police, which raided Kaushik's residence and recovered cash worth Rs 64 lakh from him, Kumar said. The police also arrested Kaushik on charges of cheating and forgery, he added.

