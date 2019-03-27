Pune Crime: CBI arrests two GST superintendents in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two superintendents posted at the Goods and Service Tax (GST) office for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.
Those arrested have been identified as Vivek Dekate and Sanjeev Kumar. A complaint was registered against two under Section 7 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The two accused were produced before the Special CBI Judge, who remanded them to three-day CBI custody.
The officers were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. The amount has been recovered from their possession.
The complainant alleged that the accused demanded Rs 3 lakh in order to settle the service tax liability for the financial year 2016-17. Further probe is on.
