Pune Crime: Delhi-based Father-son duo arrested for killing woman

Police are now finding out at whose instance they killed the woman

A Delhi-based father-son duo, accused of killing a woman, was remanded in police custody till November 30 by a court Thursday. The accused, Shivlal alias Shivaji Rao (39) and his son Mukesh Rao (19), are residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Pune Police said.

They allegedly shot Ekta Brijesh Bhati (37) dead at a housing society in Chandannagar Wednesday morning. In the evening, when a police team traced them to Pune Railway Station, Shivlal allegedly opened fire, injuring inspector Gajanan Pawar of the Crime Branch.

While other policemen nabbed him, Mukesh, who managed to board a moving train, was held at Daund railway station. Seeking their police custody, the prosecution told the court that they were contract killers.

Police wanted to find out at whose instance they killed the woman, it said.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) G K Nandanwar remanded both in police custody till November 30. Inspector Pawar, who had two bullet injuries, was out of danger, police sources said.

