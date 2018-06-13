Pune Crime: Man kills cousin in moving bus for posting obscene pictures of niece

The accused, Ajit Kahurkar, jumped out of the bus after murdering Shreenath Khese

Representational Image

A man killed his cousin on a moving state transport bus on Tuesday morning. The accused, Ajit Kahurkar, jumped out of the bus after murdering Shreenath Khese. Khese's uncle Shivaji has registered a murder case against Kahurkar and two others.

He said, "On May 15, we'd demanded Kahurkar's arrest as he had abused my niece and was posting objectionable pictures of her. Cops filed the case but delayed registering additional sections. This encouraged Kahurkar, who then killed my nephew." Senior inspector Pradip Jadhav of Khed police station said, "We were probing the case. We had arrested him previously in another case. There is no delay from our end."

