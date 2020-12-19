Pune Devils to debut in Abu Dhabi T10 event

Pune Devils are all set to debut in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 schedule from January 28 to February 6, 2021. Pune Devils have appointed former South African batsman, Jonty Rhodes as their head coach and Sri Lankan limited-overs specialist Thisara Perera as an all-rounder. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will spearhead the pace attack.

